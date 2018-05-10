Skip to Main Content
Thursday weather comes with threat of storms

Weather

Expect a storm today with a strong wind

CBC News
Rain and a possible thunderstorm are in Thursday's forecast. (The Canadian Press)

Something we haven't seen lately.

Occasional showers are on tap today and thunder is possible.

The wind will kick up out of the southwest gusting close to 50 km/h, but it will remain relatively mild, with a
high near 20 C.

Much cooler air arrives for Friday. It will be bright, but highs will only be in the low teens.

