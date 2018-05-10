Weather
Thursday weather comes with threat of storms
Occasional showers are on tap today and thunder is possible.
Expect a storm today with a strong wind
Something we haven't seen lately.
The wind will kick up out of the southwest gusting close to 50 km/h, but it will remain relatively mild, with a
high near 20 C.
Much cooler air arrives for Friday. It will be bright, but highs will only be in the low teens.
