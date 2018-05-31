Weather
Thursday will be humid with a possible shower
It will feel more like July than May with a humidex climbing into the 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C.
Expect humidity and warm temperatures in Ottawa and Gatineau today
Get ready for a couple of humid days.
It will feel more like July than May with a humidex climbing into the 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C.
At least a breeze will pick up, gusting near 40 km/h out of the south.
There could be a shower or thundershower once morning is in the rearview mirror.
Friday comes with a similar risk of a thunderstorm, then the weekend looks bright and less humid.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.