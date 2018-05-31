Thursday will be humid with a possible shower

Get ready for a couple of humid days.

It will feel more like July than May with a humidex climbing into the 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C.

At least a breeze will pick up, gusting near 40 km/h out of the south.

There could be a shower or thundershower once morning is in the rearview mirror.

Friday comes with a similar risk of a thunderstorm, then the weekend looks bright and less humid.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.