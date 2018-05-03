Weather
More rain in the forecast for Thursday
Another batch of rain will develop across the region this afternoon, but mainly to the south of Ottawa.
Take your umbrella with you this morning
Keep the umbrella handy, at least for this morning in Ottawa.
With a high in the low 20's, it will still be mild, just not as warm as Wednesday.
Rain is also expected Friday before we dry out this weekend.
