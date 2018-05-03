Skip to Main Content
More rain in the forecast for Thursday

Notifications

Weather

More rain in the forecast for Thursday

Another batch of rain will develop across the region this afternoon, but mainly to the south of Ottawa.

Take your umbrella with you this morning

CBC News ·
You can expect more rain in Ottawa on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Keep the umbrella handy, at least for this morning in Ottawa.

Another batch of rain will develop across the region this afternoon, but mainly to the south of Ottawa.

With a high in the low 20's, it will still be mild, just not as warm as Wednesday.

Rain is also expected Friday before we dry out this weekend.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us