Weather
Thursday weather looking bright and sunny
Look for mainly sunny skies with a high near 25 C.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures on tap for Thursday
Another fine day is in store.
Look for mainly sunny skies with a high near 25 C.
The breeze today will be from the southwest by afternoon, gusting at times over 20 km/h.
The temperature and humidity start to increase Friday, as does the chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm.
Race weekend is shaping up to be a mixed bag of sun, cloud, rain and potential thunderstorms, but warm.
Daytime highs should be in the mid 20s.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.