Thursday weather looking bright and sunny

Another fine day is in store.

Look for mainly sunny skies with a high near 25 C.

The breeze today will be from the southwest by afternoon, gusting at times over 20 km/h.

The temperature and humidity start to increase Friday, as does the chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm.

Race weekend is shaping up to be a mixed bag of sun, cloud, rain and potential thunderstorms, but warm.

Daytime highs should be in the mid 20s.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.