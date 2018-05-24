Skip to Main Content
Thursday weather looking bright and sunny

Thursday weather looking bright and sunny

Look for mainly sunny skies with a high near 25 C.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures on tap for Thursday

Thursday will be a nice day to get outside and maybe check out the tulips. (Michel Aspirot /CBC)

Another fine day is in store.

Look for mainly sunny skies with a high near 25 C.

The breeze today will be from the southwest by afternoon, gusting at times over 20 km/h.

The temperature and humidity start to increase Friday, as does the chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm.

Race weekend is shaping up to be a mixed bag of sun, cloud, rain and potential thunderstorms, but warm.

Daytime highs should be in the mid 20s.

