Another sunny day in Thursday's forecast

There could be a bit of cloud in the area to start your Thursday, but sunny skies will quickly return.

It will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with a high in the upper teens.

The UV index is all the way up to 8, or very high.

The breeze today will be from the north, occasionally gusting over 20 km/h.

In Ottawa, the overnight low is expected to be around 5 C, but in areas north of Gatineau such as Wakefield and Maniwaki there's a frost advisory in place as it's expected to dip to 0 C.

Expect more sunshine Friday too before the clouds roll in tomorrow night.

