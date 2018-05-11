Weather
Temperatures cooling down Friday in Ottawa
It won't just be a chilly start to your Friday, in some areas it could be a frosty one, too.
Some residents could wake up to frost
Grab the jacket. Even with sunshine, high temperatures will only make it into the low teens. A northwest wind near 20 km/h will also add to the chill.
The weekend looks promising, though. There will be cool mornings but with plenty of sunshine and pleasant afternoons.
