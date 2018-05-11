Skip to Main Content
Temperatures cooling down Friday in Ottawa

Some residents could wake up to frost

CBC News ·
Expect a chilly start to your day today with temperatures in the low teens. (Ian Black/CBC)

It won't just be a chilly start to your Friday — in some areas it could be a frosty one, too.

Grab the jacket. Even with sunshine, high temperatures will only make it into the low teens. A northwest wind near 20 km/h will also add to the chill.

The weekend looks promising, though. There will be cool mornings but with plenty of sunshine and pleasant afternoons.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

