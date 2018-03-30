Friday will be marked by cloudy skies

Still showers in the forecast early this morning, but the wet weather will depart before noon — with cloudy skies and a stiff west north west wind in its wake.

The high will be near 6 C, but the wind, gusting around 30 km/h, will make it feel a lot cooler.

Saturday starts off OK, with a mix of sun and cloud, but then the clouds roll in with rain by evening.

Much colder conditions round out the long weekend.

