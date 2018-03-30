Weather
Friday will be marked by cloudy skies
The morning rain will taper off before noon, but will be followed by cloudy skies and high winds.
The rain will taper off in the morning, but high winds will follow
Still showers in the forecast early this morning, but the wet weather will depart before noon — with cloudy skies and a stiff west north west wind in its wake.
The high will be near 6 C, but the wind, gusting around 30 km/h, will make it feel a lot cooler.
Saturday starts off OK, with a mix of sun and cloud, but then the clouds roll in with rain by evening.
Much colder conditions round out the long weekend.
