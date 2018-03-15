Spring doesn't start until March 20 and Mother Nature has been doing a good job of reminding us of that all week.

But the good news is that there is only a slim chance of one more day of snowy weather until the skies clear up.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent of flurries on Thursday with winds coming from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.

The high is expected to reach 1 C.

Overnight the chance of flurries drops to 30 per cent with the winds dying down slightly at 20 km/h. The low dips to –8 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Friday and mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

