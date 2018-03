It will be a bit more like winter today.

Cloudy skies, a cold wind, a high of 1 C, and scattered periods of light snow in the region will be in stark contrast to the bright, mild weather of late.

Grab your winter coat, as north winds will gust to near 40 km/h adding a decided chill to the air.

Flurries may linger into early Saturday, but local amounts will only be in the trace to 3 cm range.

