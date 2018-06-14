Thursday bringing cooler temperatures and some rain

A breezy, cool June day lies ahead.

Grab a light jacket as the high temperature today will only hit 17 C and a blustery northwest breeze will add to the chill.

We can expect cloudy skies and a few showers too.

That good chance of showers applies to tonight as well, with a low of 11 C.

Much more typical June weather returns Friday with blue skies, low humidity and pleasant temperatures.

