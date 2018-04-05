Skip to Main Content
Expect a winter-like day on Thursday

Wind chill Thursday will make it feel like -20

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be cold and windy in Ottawa on Thursday, so best to dress warm. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Prepare yourselves for a cold winter-like day today.

Wind chills will be near -20 C, and despite some sunshine, high temperatures are not expected to reach the freezing point.

It will be a good idea to grab the coat, toque and mitts on the way out the door.

More snow is expected Friday afternoon.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

