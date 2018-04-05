Weather
Expect a winter-like day on Thursday
It will be a good idea to grab the coat, toque and mitts on the way out the door.
Wind chill Thursday will make it feel like -20
Prepare yourselves for a cold winter-like day today.
Wind chills will be near -20 C, and despite some sunshine, high temperatures are not expected to reach the freezing point.
More snow is expected Friday afternoon.
