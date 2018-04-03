Ottawa getting dose of wintry weather on Tuesday

Things are about to get stormy.

Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings are up to the north and west of Ottawa. Things start to go downhill later this afternoon, as rain arrives with snow north and west.

The high of 4 C here in Ottawa means a wet start, but rain could change to a slushy, slippery, wintry mix as things cool off late Tuesday.

Stay tuned.

