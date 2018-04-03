Skip to Main Content
Ottawa getting dose of wintry weather on Tuesday

Things are about to get stormy.

Don't expect spring-like weather over the next couple of days

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Another round of snow which will develop overnight will mix with ice pellets and accumulate two to five centimetres Sunday morning before changing to freezing rain. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings are up to the north and west of Ottawa. Things start to go downhill later this afternoon, as rain arrives with snow north and west.

The high of 4 C here in Ottawa means a wet start, but rain could change to a slushy, slippery, wintry mix as things cool off late Tuesday.

