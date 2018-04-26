Early rain and cool temperatures on tap for Thursday

Still a bit more rain around today, especially early in the day, and a blustery northwest wind will make the high of 13 C feel cooler.

The rain should stop by mid-afternoon.

There are rainfall warnings in place for the Pembroke, Bancroft, Tweed and Sharbot Lake areas, with the total rainfall amount from this storm flirting with 50 millimetres.

Friday looks better, bringing a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.

While the weekend looks chilly, with even some showers around Saturday, things turn much warmer next week.

