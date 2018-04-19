Thursday temperatures will still be cool

Skip to Main Content
Old Man Winter hangs on again today, but his days in charge are numbered.

The cold, rainy weather won't change much until the weekend

Ian Black · CBC News
It will be another cool overcast day in Ottawa on Thursday, but the weekend looks great. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Old Man Winter hangs on again today — but his days in charge are numbered.

Temperatures will struggle under mostly cloudy skies, the wind will be cold again, and there may be a shower or a few wet flurries.

The high will reach 5 C, but the wind won't be helpful. The weekend still looks great, and we can't wait.

