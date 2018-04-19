Thursday temperatures will still be cool

Old Man Winter hangs on again today — but his days in charge are numbered.

Temperatures will struggle under mostly cloudy skies, the wind will be cold again, and there may be a shower or a few wet flurries.

The high will reach 5 C, but the wind won't be helpful. The weekend still looks great, and we can't wait.

Good Monday morning Ottawa. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZOmQwIsdIO">pic.twitter.com/ZOmQwIsdIO</a> —@HallieCBC

Heavy freezing rain has broken several poles near Trainyards. Crews on site. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JeanCloutierOtt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeanCloutierOtt</a> <a href="https://t.co/FQkHthm5np">pic.twitter.com/FQkHthm5np</a> —@hydroottawa