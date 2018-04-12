Weather
Clouds by midday, then a chance of rain this afternoon
Thursday's high will hit 5 C — which is still far below normal highs for this time of year.
High of 7 C in store, then the rain comes in
The best part of Thursday will be the early part.
Expect any morning sunshine to disappear behind the clouds by midday, with showers arriving around 3 p.m.
The high will be 5 C, which is still far below the normal high of 10 C for this time of year.
More rain will likely hit us on Friday — and snow could move in this weekend.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.