Clouds by midday, then a chance of rain this afternoon

Thursday's high will hit 5 C — which is still far below normal highs for this time of year.

High of 7 C in store, then the rain comes in

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Prepare for rainfall to arrive by around 3 p.m Thursday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The best part of Thursday will be the early part.

Expect any morning sunshine to disappear behind the clouds by midday, with showers arriving around 3 p.m.

The high will be 5 C, which is still far below the normal high of 10 C for this time of year.

More rain will likely hit us on Friday — and snow could move in this weekend.

