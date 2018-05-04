Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa
Batten down the hatches Ottawa, Environment Canada is warning of the potential for severe thunderstorms Friday evening.
Storm with high winds possible this afternoon
Environment Canada issued the watch Friday afternoon warning the conditions are favourable for severe storms late this afternoon and into the early evening.
The weather agency said the biggest concern is the potential for high winds, with the possibility for gusts up to 110 km/h.
A watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for a major storm.