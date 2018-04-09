Skip to Main Content
Warmer temperatures are coming, but so is the rain

Ottawa is still falling short of its average daytime high for mid-April, and when it does warm up a bit in a few days expect it to get wet as well.

Monday should squeak over the freezing point in Ottawa

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Right now, it looks like the only non-rainy days this week will be Monday and Wednesday. (Pawel Dwulit/Canadian Press)

There's a mix of sun and cloud in store for the capital on Monday with a high of 2 C.

The UV index should peak at 5, or moderate, despite the relatively cool conditions.

Tonight there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -4 C.

Tuesday to Friday, daytime highs range from 5 to 7 C.

The average daytime high for this time of year is 10 C.

There's also a mix of rain and snow likely from Thursday until the seven-day forecast runs out.

