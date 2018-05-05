Skip to Main Content
Saturday has sunshine in the forecast

Plenty of sunshine heading our way with comfortable afternoon temperatures near 20 C.

CBC News
Flowers blooming in Ottawa. (Ian Black/CBC)

A much nicer day is in store for your Saturday.

Expect plenty of sunshine, with comfortable afternoon temperatures near 20 C.

The breeze will pick up by around midday, gusting near 40 out of the west.

Clouds will eventually move in Sunday, with a few showers around late in the day.

It will be cooler with a high near 14.

