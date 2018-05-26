Rain and thunderstorms in weekend forecast

After a glorious last few days with sunshine, we are heading into a weekend with rain.

Whether you are headed to the Great Glebe Garage Sale or Ottawa Race Weekend, it will be a good idea to bring an umbrella with you.

On Saturday, there will be a 70 per cent chance of rain according to Environment Canada, with a high of 22 C. There may also be fog patches in the morning.

On Sunday, the forecast will be much of the same with a high of 26 C predicted and thunderstorms also possible.

