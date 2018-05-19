Fair amount of rain in long-weekend forecast

The good news is it's a long weekend.

The bad news is that it might be a wet one.

On Saturday you can expect rain beginning in the late morning and lasting well into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The high on Saturday, will reach just 15 C.

Sunday could be much of the same, there is a 30 per chance of showers then and high of 20 C.

Monday is looking like the best day of the long weekend, with an expected high of 24 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

