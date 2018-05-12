Skip to Main Content
A sunny start to Mother's Day weekend

Saturday kicks off with a chill, but plenty of sunshine will warm things up by the afternoon.

Expect some cool temperatures in the morning

Ian Black · CBC News ·
The sun is expected to shine throughout the day. (Canadian Press)

Another chilly start to the day in Ottawa — but the sun will warm things up as the day goes on.

Temperatures will moderate by the afternoon to a more seasonal 17 C.

More sunshine is expected for Mothers Day too, and after a chilly start to that day, we expect a mild high of 21 C!

Sunshine and mid-twenties are on tap Monday and Tuesday.

