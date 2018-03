St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa won't be green, but it will be mostly sunny.

Saturday has a 60 per cent chance of staring with some snow, but after that you can expect nothing but clear skies.

The high on Saturday will be –6 C, but it will get down to –19 C overnight, so bundle up before you head out ot celebrate.

On Sunday, it will be sunny all day with a high of –4 C, but temperatures will drop down to –17 C.

