Weather
Weekend will be bright and sunny
It will be a great weekend to get outside in Ottawa.
Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures both days
On Saturday expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 23 C, according to Environment Canada.
Sunday has a similar forecast with not a hint of cloud. The only thing to worry about will be the UV index, so make sure you have sunscreen on.
The start of the work week on Monday will continue to the trend.
