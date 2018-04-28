Ottawa cooling down this weekend with rain showers

If you were planning to grab the shovel and do some spring gardening, this weekend is not the weekend to do it.

Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the day Saturday with a high of 12 C. Expect some fog to appear in the morning as well.

Into the evening, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent of showers followed by a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Yes, flurries. The low will drop to 1 C.

It will be even cooler on Sunday with a high of 6 C but things will warm up to the low 20s by the middle of next week, according to the weather agency.

