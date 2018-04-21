Weather
Ottawa is finally getting a warm sunny weekend
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 11 C on Saturday and a high of 13 C on Sunday.
Temperatures will climb and we can expect sun all weekend long.
Ottawa is finally getting a bright sunny weekend.
Make sure you get outside.
Both days are predicted to be nothing but sunny.
It will be a significant change from how this week started, with Monday's ice storm.
