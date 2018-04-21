Skip to Main Content
Ottawa is finally getting a warm sunny weekend

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 11 C on Saturday and a high of 13 C on Sunday.

Temperatures will climb and we can expect sun all weekend long.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Courses will start to open this weekend and the weather might finally co-operate. (CBC Ottawa)

Make sure you get outside.

Both days are predicted to be nothing but sunny.

It will be a significant change from how this week started, with Monday's ice storm.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

