Freezing rain could pelt Ottawa area until mid-afternoon

We won't see the end of this ice storm until this afternoon in the capital.

The freezing rain warning remains in effect for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region, with the transition to rain not expected in Ottawa until mid-afternoon.

Ottawa could see up to 10 millimetres more freezing rain on top of all the ice that has fallen since midday Sunday.

Gusts of wind up to 60 kilometres an hour could knock power out for more people — as of 5:30 a.m., there were more than 26,000 customers in the dark in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

School buses have been cancelled in most areas.

There are rainfall warnings in place for the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville areas as well, with forecasters expecting up to 30 millimetres of rain by the end of the day.

Ottawa's daytime high is 2 C and overnight low is 0 C, with drizzle and potentially flurries tonight.

Tuesday is looking wet and cloudy, with a mix of snow and rain and a high of 4 C.

Many people will be cheering if Wednesday's forecast of sunshine and a high of 10 C becomes a reality.

