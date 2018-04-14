Weather
Ottawa could avoid worst of storm Saturday
With the core of the storm track just south of Ottawa Saturday, we will avoid the worst of the snow, but not escape it altogether.
High of 0 C today with a strong wind
With the core of the storm track just south of Ottawa Saturday, we will avoid the worst of the snow, but not escape it altogether.
Temperatures stay below 0 C, and the wind will gust near 40 km/h.
On Sunday, snow moves back in, then changes to ice pellets and finally freezing rain, which lasts into early Monday, making this part of the storm the most important.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.