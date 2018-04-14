Skip to Main Content
Ottawa could avoid worst of storm Saturday

With the core of the storm track just south of Ottawa Saturday, we will avoid the worst of the snow, but not escape it altogether.

High of 0 C today with a strong wind

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Ottawa will miss the worst of the snow on Saturday, but snow, freezing rain and snow will all hit on Sunday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Temperatures stay below 0 C, and the wind will gust near 40 km/h.

On Sunday, snow moves back in, then changes to ice pellets and finally freezing rain, which lasts into early Monday, making this part of the storm the most important.

