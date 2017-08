Ottawa has broken a depressing amount of water-related weather records this year.

So many, that Environment Canada has been calling 2017 "the year of the big wet."

To give you an idea of just how wet it has been, both May and July shattered rainfall records for Ottawa, and June was the wettest one we've seen in almost two decades.

Combined with those sad accomplishments, 2017 hasn't seen a single day reach 30 C.

From the skies to the rivers, here's how water has shaped Ottawa this year.