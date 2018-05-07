Skip to Main Content
Bright blue skies, mild temperatures kick off the work week

Same goes for Tuesday, too

Same goes for Tuesday, too

Expect bright blue skies in Ottawa today as you head back to work. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It should be a sunny and reasonably warm Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for clear skies and a daytime high of 15 C.

Folks who burn easily might want to track down some sunscreen today as we've got a UV index of seven, or high.

Skies should remain clear overnight, although with the temperature dropping to near the freezing mark, there's a chance of frost.

Tuesday's looking like a warmer repeat of today, with bright blue skies in the forecast and a daytime high of 22 C.

