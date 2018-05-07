Bright blue skies, mild temperatures kick off the work week

It should be a sunny and reasonably warm Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for clear skies and a daytime high of 15 C.

Folks who burn easily might want to track down some sunscreen today as we've got a UV index of seven, or high.

Skies should remain clear overnight, although with the temperature dropping to near the freezing mark, there's a chance of frost.

Tuesday's looking like a warmer repeat of today, with bright blue skies in the forecast and a daytime high of 22 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.