Monday will be very, very humid

It's going to be a hot and sweaty day in Ottawa-Gatineau, and there could be rain and a thunderstorm this evening.

After a few early-morning showers, the rest of Monday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 31 C, which is sweltering enough.

But the humidity is really what makes today special, as it's going to make it feel like a blistering 36. The UV index will be eight, or very high.

We'll get a bit of relief tonight, as there's a chance of showers and the temperature should dip down to the mid-teens.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny, but not quite as hot. Expect the daytime high tomorrow to hit 24 C.