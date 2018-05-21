Skip to Main Content
It's a sunny holiday Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Notifications

Weather

It's a sunny holiday Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Whatever you've got planned today, the weather's set to cooperate.

Expect clear skies and a high of 24 C before clouds roll in tonight

CBC News ·
Seems like perfect holiday weather to get out and enjoy the Rideau Canal. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Whether you're planning a strenuous hike or some simple hammock snoozing, the holiday weather's set to cooperate.

The Victoria Day forecast calls for sunshine in Ottawa-Gatineau, with mild winds and a daytime high of 24 C.

Clouds will roll in Monday evening, with the temperatures dropping down to a still-reasonable 11 C overnight.

Tuesday could bring some rain, though — there's currently a 60 per cent chance of showers.

It should be warm, at least.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us