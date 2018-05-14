It's a beautiful Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Do you live for the warm embrace of spring sunshine?

Then this is the week for you.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies Monday, with temperatures in Ottawa-Gatineau set to hit a decidedly pleasant 23 C.

Of course, because perfection is but a myth, we also have a UV index that will hit seven today, or high. So rustle up some sunscreen.

While clouds should roll in after midnight, guess what? It's night! You won't notice, and you'll probably be asleep anyway.

Tuesday may take a cloudy turn, but there is more sunshine throughout the week.

