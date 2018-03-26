The sunshine will continue in Ottawa early this week, with both Monday and Tuesday shaping up to be clear and warm.

Expect a high of 6 C today, and it might be time to break out the sunscreen — the UV index will be a moderate 4 C, with clear skies.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 7 C, though winds will gust up to 40 km/h.

Despite some rain later this week, daytime temperatures are expected to stay consistently above freezing.

