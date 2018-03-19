Temperatures dropped steadily early Monday morning, but don't worry — it should warm up to about –3 C in the afternoon.

Sunshine is expected throughout the day with a moderate UV index of four. Skies are expected to remain clear overnight as the low drops to about –17 C.

Looking ahead slightly, a high of zero is expected Tuesday under sunny skies, and that night the low should drop to about –15 C under clear skies.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday before the clouds start to roll in Thursday.

And so far, thankfully, there is no snow in the forecast this week.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

null null