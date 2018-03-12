You can't put your shovels and brushes away just yet for this last week of winter in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

It's looking like we'll see some light, but steady snowfall over the next few days: flurries Monday transition into four to eight centimetres of snow combined between Monday night and Tuesday.

It may not stop snowing until Thursday afternoon.

It won't be too cold to peel your gloves off and get some photos of the fresh powder before winter officially ends on March 21, with daytime highs of 2 C Monday and 0 C both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight the temperature isn't expected to drop that much, with lows in the -2 C to -4 C range.

Take it with a grain of sidewalk salt, but next weekend's forecast is for 5 C and sunny.

