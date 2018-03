Snow is in the forecast over the next few days. That is just something we haven't heard much of lately.

The last five centimetre snowfall we had was on Feb. 10! There will be some occasional light snow this morning.

More significant snow is expected by this evening into Thursday.

Look for four to six centimetres of snow in Ottawa today and tonight.

The high will be 2 C with that nasty northeastern wind at 20 to 40 km/h.

