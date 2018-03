Regardless of how you feel about Monday's weather, there's likely more where that came from.

There's little variety in the forecast this week, with temperatures not straying far from 0 C and a chance of flurries for the next few days.

For Monday, that means a mostly cloudy day with a high of 1 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

At night, it's set to dip as low as -3 C before bouncing back up to a high of 4 C Tuesday.

