Showers kick off the work week

Today's forecast calls for showers throughout the day and a high of 17 C.

CBC News ·
Bank Street in Ottawa on a rainy April Thursday. It'll be soggy for the next 48 hours. (CBC)

After a sunny weekend, it looks like work week in Ottawa-Gatineau will kick off with 48 hours of sogginess.

Monday's forecast calls for showers throughout the day and a high of 17 C. Winds will gust up to 40 km/h late this morning.

There's also a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and a low of about 10 C. 

Keep that umbrella handy on Tuesday, too, as Environment Canada is predicting clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers with an even cooler high of 15 C.

Skies should start to clear by mid-week, at least.

