Warm, potentially wet week ahead as April wraps up

There's no sharp change to the weather we've been having at the end of April as the calendar flips to May tomorrow.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers today with a high of 16 C, clearing tonight with a low of 4 C.

Tuesday looks gorgeous, with a high of 22 C and only a few clouds floating around.

It could be the warmest day of the year thus far …

… And the only day this week without rain.

Wednesday and Thursday each have forecasted highs of 23 C, but with a decent chance of showers.

It might rain Friday and Saturday too.

