Weather
Monday's weather a warm, sunny carryover from the weekend
If you liked being outside Saturday and Sunday, you should like what Monday has in store.
High of 18 C Monday topped by 19 C on a cloudy Tuesday, then it looks like rain
The forecasted high is 18 C — it will be over 10 by noon — and it isn't looking cloudy at all.
(The official sunset time will hit 8 p.m. in a few days, since we're talking sunshine).
Mind the UV index of 6, or high. It may be a good idea to dust off that bottle of sunscreen from the back of your cabinet.
The overnight low dips down to 2 C.
Tuesday has a high of 19 C but it will get cloudier as the day goes on.
There's a good chance of rain from Tuesday night until Thursday evening, but the temperature will stay pretty warm.
