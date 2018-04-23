Skip to Main Content
Monday's weather a warm, sunny carryover from the weekend

If you liked being outside Saturday and Sunday, you should like what Monday has in store.

High of 18 C Monday topped by 19 C on a cloudy Tuesday, then it looks like rain

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Sunglasses and a hat to protect yourself from the sun on a day with a high UV index? Great idea, pup! (Martin Weaver/CBC)

The forecasted high is 18 C — it will be over 10 by noon — and it isn't looking cloudy at all.

(The official sunset time will hit 8 p.m. in a few days, since we're talking sunshine).

Mind the UV index of 6, or high. It may be a good idea to dust off that bottle of sunscreen from the back of your cabinet.

The overnight low dips down to 2 C.

Tuesday has a high of 19 C but it will get cloudier as the day goes on.

There's a good chance of rain from Tuesday night until Thursday evening, but the temperature will stay pretty warm.

