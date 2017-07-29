It's shaping up to be a beautiful day today, but you might want to keep a jacket or sweater handy later tonight.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 24 C under sunny skies, which will be great if you're chasing a large dragon-horse or mechanical spider around town today.

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, though, as the UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight, the skies will be clear and the low will dip to a nippy 13 C.

More sunshine and humidity are on the way for Sunday as temperatures rise slightly to cap off the weekend.