Rain and thunderstorms capping off the work week

Expect a thunderstorm in the morning on Friday.

Take your umbrella with you on the way out the door.

CBC News ·
It will continue to be soggy and wet on Friday with more rain in the forecast. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

There is yet more rain in Friday's forecast. 

Environment Canada predicts there could be a thunderstorm both in the late morning and in the early evening. 

The high will reach 20 C, but expect a brisk wind. 

The good news is that the weekend is looking bright. Sunshine is in the forecast for both days along with warmer temperatures. 

