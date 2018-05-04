Weather
Rain and thunderstorms capping off the work week
Expect a thunderstorm in the morning on Friday.
Take your umbrella with you on the way out the door.
There is yet more rain in Friday's forecast.
Environment Canada predicts there could be a thunderstorm both in the late morning and in the early evening.
The high will reach 20 C, but expect a brisk wind.
The good news is that the weekend is looking bright. Sunshine is in the forecast for both days along with warmer temperatures.
