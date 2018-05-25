Friday weather will be muggier with possible rain, thunderstorm

Change is on the way.

After a nice stretch of bright, comfortable spring weather, we are about to turn more humid and unsettled.

That means keep you umbrella handy right on through the weekend.

Look for a muggier high near 25 C on Friday, with occasional showers in the area.

The humidex could make it feel like it's 30 out.

Thunder and lightning is also possible with a gusty southwest wind to 40 km/h.

For the Ottawa Race Weekend runners, it's a similar story on Saturday and Sunday — just a few degrees cooler.

