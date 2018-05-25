Weather
Friday weather will be muggier with possible rain, thunderstorm
After a nice stretch of bright, comfortable spring weather, we are about to turn more humid and unsettled.
Look for a muggier high near 25 C on Friday, with occasional showers in the area
Change is on the way.
That means keep you umbrella handy right on through the weekend.
The humidex could make it feel like it's 30 out.
Thunder and lightning is also possible with a gusty southwest wind to 40 km/h.
For the Ottawa Race Weekend runners, it's a similar story on Saturday and Sunday — just a few degrees cooler.
