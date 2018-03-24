Ottawa's off to a chilly start this weekend

Prepare for some cold weather to kick off your weekend, Ottawa.

Saturday morning's sun will give way to cloudy skies by afternoon, along with the slight chance of evening flurries. Look for a high near –3 C with a cold wind from the north.

It also could be the last day for awhile that we see a sub-zero high temperature, at least.

The weather should start to warm up Sunday afternoon and remain so early next week.

