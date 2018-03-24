Skip to Main Content
Ottawa's off to a chilly start this weekend

It's a cold day on tap for the start of your weekend.

Expect the high today to only reach –3 C

Ian Black · CBC News
Saturday will be chilly with a chance of flurries later this evening. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Prepare for some cold weather to kick off your weekend, Ottawa.

Saturday morning's sun will give way to cloudy skies by afternoon, along with the slight chance of evening flurries. Look for a high near –3 C with a cold wind from the north. 

It also could be the last day for awhile that we see a sub-zero high temperature, at least. 

The weather should start to warm up Sunday afternoon and remain so early next week.

