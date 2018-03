It won't be the warmest on Friday, but at least it finally won't be snowing.

According to Environment Canada, we can expect cloud in the morning, breaking in the afternoon to let that beautiful sunshine in.

We can expect a high of –2 C on Friday and a low of –9 C. There will be a light wind from the northwest in the afternoon.

The sunshine will continue on both Saturday and Sunday.

