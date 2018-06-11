Skip to Main Content
Sunny skies are in the cards for Ottawa-Gatineau
Weather

It's shaping up to be a bright and sunny Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

High of 23 C with clear, wide open skies in today's forecast

If you're a flower, you'll be especially happy with all the sun we're getting in Ottawa-Gatineau today. (Michel Aspirot /CBC)

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies and a daytime high of 23 C.

That lack of cloud cover, however, means you'll want to slather on the sunscreen if you're outside for any length of time.

The UV index forecast is 8 — or very high.

Tonight should see a few clouds, with the overnight low dipping down to 10 C.

As for Tuesday, it's looking like we should be in for a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high around 26 C.

