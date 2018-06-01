Weather
Friday will be muggy, but a great weekend ahead
A cold front will cross the city this afternoon, preceded by some showers or thunderstorms.
Showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon
Still mild and muggy to start your Friday, but relief is on the way.
The wind will shift into the northwest, and begin to sweep away the humidity.
All of this sets us up for a stellar weekend!
