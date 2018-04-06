Skip to Main Content
Bundle up for more snow on the way Friday

Notifications

Weather

Bundle up for more snow on the way Friday

It will be a good idea to grab the coat, toque and mitts on the way out the door.

Today's high temperature is a chilly 3 C.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Expect more snow on the way Friday, with temperatures around 3 C. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

It won't be a big storm by any stretch, but more snow is on the way today starting mainly in the afternoon.

We could see a couple of centimetres of wet snow into the evening and the system may even linger into early Saturday, with another couple of centimetres possible then as well. 

Look for a chilly high of 3 C on Friday. 

The weekend will bring a mix of sun and cloud with highs around 0 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us