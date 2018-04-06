Weather
Bundle up for more snow on the way Friday
It will be a good idea to grab the coat, toque and mitts on the way out the door.
Today's high temperature is a chilly 3 C.
It won't be a big storm by any stretch, but more snow is on the way today starting mainly in the afternoon.
We could see a couple of centimetres of wet snow into the evening and the system may even linger into early Saturday, with another couple of centimetres possible then as well.
Look for a chilly high of 3 C on Friday.
The weekend will bring a mix of sun and cloud with highs around 0 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.