Bundle up for more snow on the way Friday

It won't be a big storm by any stretch, but more snow is on the way today starting mainly in the afternoon.

We could see a couple of centimetres of wet snow into the evening and the system may even linger into early Saturday, with another couple of centimetres possible then as well.

Look for a chilly high of 3 C on Friday.

The weekend will bring a mix of sun and cloud with highs around 0 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.