Skip to Main Content
Nicer weather on Friday but expect a cool, damp weekend

Notifications

Weather

Nicer weather on Friday but expect a cool, damp weekend

Not too bad a day ahead, and certainly better than what the weekend has in store for us.

It's a bit chilly to start, but some sun should help us get to 16 C.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be a pretty nice day to be outside Friday, but this squirrel and the rest of us can expect a cooler weekend. (CBC)

Not too bad a day ahead, and certainly better than what the weekend has in store for us.

It's a bit chilly to start, but some sun should help us get to 16 C.

The wind shouldn't be a problem, but clouds will eventually thicken up.

The weekend unfortunately will be damp at times and chilly especially Sunday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us