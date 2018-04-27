Weather
Nicer weather on Friday but expect a cool, damp weekend
Not too bad a day ahead, and certainly better than what the weekend has in store for us.
It's a bit chilly to start, but some sun should help us get to 16 C.
The wind shouldn't be a problem, but clouds will eventually thicken up.
The weekend unfortunately will be damp at times and chilly especially Sunday.
