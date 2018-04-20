Friday warms up a bit heading into a warm weekend

With a high of 7 C, today will still be below the normal high of 12 C, but we are heading in the right direction.

We can hope for some sunny breaks, but that pesky northwest breeze will return, gusting up to 40 km/h.

Brighter and milder weather begins by the weekend.

We're talking forecasted highs of 10 C Saturday, 13 C Sunday and 17 C Monday.

