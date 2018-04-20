Skip to Main Content
Friday warms up a bit heading into a warm weekend

Notifications

Weather

Friday warms up a bit heading into a warm weekend

With a high of 7 C, today will still be below the normal high of 12 C, but we are heading in the right direction.

It will still be cooler than average, but the weekend looks great

Ian Black · CBC News ·
A Canada goose near the Ottawa River. The weather will be better for the goose and the rest of us this weekend. (CBC)

With a high of 7 C, today will still be below the normal high of 12 C, but we are heading in the right direction.

We can hope for some sunny breaks, but that pesky northwest breeze will return, gusting up to 40 km/h.

Brighter and milder weather begins by the weekend.

We're talking forecasted highs of 10 C Saturday, 13 C Sunday and 17 C Monday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us